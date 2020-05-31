Dear Maury, Ralph and Lisa
Sincere condolences on the sad loss of Lillian. I knew her through work and always appreciated her kindness and helpfulness. May she rest in peace and may you all take comfort in your wonderful memories of her.
Sincerely, Una
Bang-Ling Chu (Lillian) of Libertyville, passed away on May 27, 2020, in her home. Lillian was born on May 7, 1942, to Hsiang-Hsiang Wu and Sophia Mao. She earned a PhD at the University of Illinois. She worked as hospital pharmacist at St. Therese Hospital in Waukegan and pharmaceutical scientist at TAP Pharmaceuticals and Takeda. She is survived by her husband, Sou-yie (Maury), her children Ralph (Jodi) and Lisa, granddaughter Chloe, siblings Nancy (Sam) Wu Chen and Frank Wu, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Lillian's honor to Chu Vision Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to treating curable blindness in underserved communities worldwide. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.