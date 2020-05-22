Barbara A. Bosch, nee Micetich. Beloved wife of 56 years to William. Dear mother of Debbie (Gerry) Sadula, Lori (Tim) Hickey and Aimee Martin. Loving grandmother of Eileen, Katie, Billy (Amanda), Erin, Brian, Tony, Nick, Billy, Timmy and Kirsten. Survived by her faithful canine companion Mindy. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Covid-19 and for the safety of the family and community funeral services will be held privately. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. 773-779-4411
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.