Barbara A. Doerfler, age 88, of Chicago, IL, died on July 27, 2019, after a short illness. She was born in Chicago and was the daughter of the late Thelma (nee: Simpson) Wright and the late Vaughn Wright. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Sherwood F. Doerfler, and her brothers, Jack and Robert. She is survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Dolores (nee: Doerfler) Moore and was a special aunt to Gary (Jan) Moore, Scott (Anne) Moore, Diana (Judy Eissenberg) Moore, Karen (Audrey) Sakelys-Moore, Gary (Lynn) Richardson, Kevin (Lynne) Richardson, Richard (Susan Young) Wright, Susan (Mark Kuperberg) Wright, and a number of devoted grandnieces and grandnephews. Barbara successfully operated the Gerard Business Services in Chicago for over 40 years and co-led several other businesses with her husband, Sherwood, including a variety of manufacturing and consumer product enterprises. An avid reader, conversationalist, traveler, and golfer, she enjoyed the friendship of many and the respect of all. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019