Barbara A. Ellin, nee Prochep, 81. Beloved wife of the late Everett D. Ellin, DDS; devoted mother of Ronald (Suzanne) Ellin, Laura (Ronald) Schulman, and Jill (Jeff) Topp; cherished grandmother of Rebecca, Dina, and Samuel Schulman, and Olivia and Haylee Topp; dear sister of Michele (Glen) Miller; caring sister-in-law of the late Morton (Bonita) Ellin; loving aunt and great-aunt of many; treasured daughter of the late Bernard and Betty Prochep. Barbara was a longtime teacher and a Chicagoan through and through. She will be remembered as a character- fun, friendly, and welcoming with a beautiful smile. Barbara never left the house without her gum and lipstick and wanted to know more about everyone she met. She and her famous chocolate chip cookies will be deeply missed by all. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, 1 PM, at Congregation BJBE, 1201 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield. Shiva to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020