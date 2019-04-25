|
|
Barbara A. Fritz, nee Beardmore, 84, formerly of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Fritz. Loving mother of John A. Fritz, Cynthia D. Fritz and the late Robert E. Fritz. Visitation Friday April 26, 2019 from 5 until 9pm at the M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago. Funeral service Saturday 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Memorials to Esse Day Services, c/o Faith Lutheran Church, 41 N. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. 60139 appreciated. Interment Private at Town of Maine, For more information call 773 631 1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019