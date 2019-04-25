Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Fritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Fritz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara A. Fritz Obituary
Barbara A. Fritz, nee Beardmore, 84, formerly of Park Ridge. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Fritz. Loving mother of John A. Fritz, Cynthia D. Fritz and the late Robert E. Fritz. Visitation Friday April 26, 2019 from 5 until 9pm at the M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago. Funeral service Saturday 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Memorials to Esse Day Services, c/o Faith Lutheran Church, 41 N. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. 60139 appreciated. Interment Private at Town of Maine, For more information call 773 631 1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now