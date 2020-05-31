Barbara A. Grossman, 88, of Deerfield. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Grossman; loving mother of Pamela Grossman, Richard (Susan) Grossman, Melissa (Joseph) Arnstein and the late Michael (Lorie Granat) Grossman; proud grandmother of Rebecca (Luke), Ethan, Michael (Kelly), Nick and Jack; caring sister of the late Richard. Due to current circumstances, services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to Best Friends (www.bestfriends.org) appreciated. For information 847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.