Barbara A. Messineo (nee Grego) age 75, beloved wife of Philip J.; loving mother of Deborah (Thomas) Jones, Joseph (Deneen) and Michelle Messineo; cherished grandma of Lauren, Christy, Rachel, Gina, Mark, Jennifer, Matthew, Gwen, Branden and the late Nicole; dear sister of Richard and Frank Grego. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462 to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: (708) 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019