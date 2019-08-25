Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
Barbara A. Mikuta


1963 - 2019
Barbara A. Mikuta Obituary
Barb (Marciniec), 56, spirited wife of Kevin; proud mother of Troy (Amy), Terry (Erica), Lydia Smith (Justin), Dennis (Lauren), and Luci; doting grandma of seven; best friend of Casey and Bruno, her pups. Compassionate, committed, and devoted to many causes beyond her love of family. Avid Cubs fan remembered for her humor, generosity, and selflessness. Forever loved by her family and friends who will privately celebrate her life and carry on her legacy. For more information, please call Ridge Funeral Home at (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
