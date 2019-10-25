|
Barbara A. Sanchez, nee Sakowicz, age 76, of Chicago passed away October 22, 2019. Loving wife of John for 50 years; dear mother of Daniel (Erin) Sanchez, Victoria Sanchez, and Rebecca Sanchez (William Desch); proud grandmother of Nathan and Molly Sanchez; fond sister of Edward (Dietlind) Sakowicz; cherished daughter of the late Edward and Victoria Sakowicz. Visitation Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1-7 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 3440 N. Central Ave.,Chicago, Prayers at the funeral home Monday 9:15 am proceeding to St. Bartholomew Church. Mass 10 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019