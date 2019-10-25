Home

Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Barbara A. Sanchez Obituary
Barbara A. Sanchez, nee Sakowicz, age 76, of Chicago passed away October 22, 2019. Loving wife of John for 50 years; dear mother of Daniel (Erin) Sanchez, Victoria Sanchez, and Rebecca Sanchez (William Desch); proud grandmother of Nathan and Molly Sanchez; fond sister of Edward (Dietlind) Sakowicz; cherished daughter of the late Edward and Victoria Sakowicz. Visitation Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1-7 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 3440 N. Central Ave.,Chicago, Prayers at the funeral home Monday 9:15 am proceeding to St. Bartholomew Church. Mass 10 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For info: (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019
