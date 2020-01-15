Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Cemetery
Belmont and N. Cumberland Ave
River Grove, IL
Barbara A. Scholnick, nee Bajda, age 64, passed away peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's disease on January 10, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of John N. Scholnick; loving mother of Andrew J. Scholnick; dear daughter of the late Chester and Dolores Bajda; and sister of the late Kathleen Smuda, Barbara's best friend.

Interment Service, 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Belmont and N. Cumberland Ave, River Grove, IL 60171.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at .

Info: 847-675-19990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
