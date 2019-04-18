|
Barbara A. Scholtens, age 80, a resident of Naperville, IL, beloved wife for 59 years of Ed; loving mother of Sandra (Larry) Kening of Bartlett, IL and Cheryl (John) Ferguson of Cedar Rapids, IA; proud grandmother of Lauren, Matthew (fiance Karolina) and Travis Kening, and Kathryn and Roger Ferguson; and fond sister of the late Marilyn Smith. Born March 2, 1939 in Mendon, MI to Harold and Irene Fry, she peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Silverado Memory Care in Naperville, Illinois. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the start of a service at 2:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funreal Home, 304 N. Main St., in Wheaton, IL. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, 7th Floor, New York, New York 10001. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019