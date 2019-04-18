Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
For more information about
Barbara Scholtens
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Scholtens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. "Barb" Scholtens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara A. "Barb" Scholtens Obituary
Barbara A. Scholtens, age 80, a resident of Naperville, IL, beloved wife for 59 years of Ed; loving mother of Sandra (Larry) Kening of Bartlett, IL and Cheryl (John) Ferguson of Cedar Rapids, IA; proud grandmother of Lauren, Matthew (fiance Karolina) and Travis Kening, and Kathryn and Roger Ferguson; and fond sister of the late Marilyn Smith. Born March 2, 1939 in Mendon, MI to Harold and Irene Fry, she peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Silverado Memory Care in Naperville, Illinois. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until the start of a service at 2:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funreal Home, 304 N. Main St., in Wheaton, IL. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, 7th Floor, New York, New York 10001. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now