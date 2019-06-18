|
Stenlund , Barbara A. Barbara A. Stenlund, of Bartlett and formerly of Portage Park, a loving mom of James (Debbie) Schutt, Jackie (Steve) Scarola, Susan Kardaras, Marty (Katie) McGinley, Gina (Lou) Sevey and Keith (Amanda) Stenlund; loving grandma of Meaghan, Danielle, Nick, Robin, Henry, Courtney, Chad, Rachel, Megan, Jenna, Kelsey and Michael; dear great grandma of Alejandro "Alex", Camron and Payton; cherished sister of Donald, Jim (Henney), Bob (Karen) and Mary (Cliff) Hiller; beloved aunt of Matthew, Ashley, Kelly, Timothy and Jamie; proud owner of her miniature schnauzer, the late Cassie. Memorial visitation Wednesday, June 19th, 3:00 pm until the time of her memorial service 7:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations to the ASPCA | American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals PO Box 96929 Washington DC 20090-6929. www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019