Barbara Urbanska-Yeager passed away suddenly at the age of 61, on November 13th. Far too soon for a woman so full of life and love for her family, friends and community she served. Married for 26 years to Martin Yeager. A family worker at Jewish Family and Community Services for 31 years. Helping clients through her work in Refugee Resettlement Services and Holocaust Community Services. She will be missed but her spirit will live forever. Survived by Martin Yeager (Spouse), Krzystof Urbanski (Brother), Bagusha Urbanska (Sister-in-Law), Hania Urbanska (Niece), relatives in Chicago, Germany, Poland, Sweden and throughout the USA and her countless friends. Services have been held. Donations can be made to JCFS.org; arkchicago.org; emanuelcong.org or the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019