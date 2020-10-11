1/1
Barbara A. Wleklinski
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Wleklinski (née Harrigan), 87, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Born on April 7, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, to Edward and Marion (Cusack) Harrigan, Barbara grew up surrounded by an extended family that nurtured her academic pursuits. Her strong scholastic performance led to her attending a series of Sacred Heart schools: Eden Hall, near Philadelphia; Newton College, outside of Boston; and Barat College, in Lake Forest, Illinois. She and her husband, Joseph P. Wleklinski, raised their family in Munster, Indiana, after which they lived in Chicago for many years. Barbara spent her final years at Jones-Harrison Residence in Minneapolis; her family extends sincere appreciation to the staff for their loving care. Barbara was known for her grace, style, and beauty, as well as her intelligence and calm demeanor, but especially her humor and easy laugh. She was a talented writer and a daily reader of newspapers, magazines, and books. She had an artistic sensibility and an eye for detail and aesthetics. Barbara remained a Sacred Heart girl with perfect penmanship until the end. Each of her children thought of her as both a loving mother and a close friend; she will be remembered for making their home life interesting and fun. Barbara is survived by son Joseph P. Wleklinski, Jr., of Elmhurst, IL; daughter Carol Luddecke (Larry) of Arlington, MA; son Peter Wleklinski of Hammond, IN; daughter Mary Heffner (Steven) of New York, NY; daughter Anna Gillette of Minneapolis, MN; and grandchildren Carson Luddecke, Georgia Luddecke, Stuart Luddecke (Whitney), Alexandra Wleklinski, Agnes Heffner, and Charles Gillette. She was preceded in death by her only sibling Edward Harrigan, her husband, her infant son Lawrence, and her son Kevin. A private burial was held at Graceland Cemetery in Chicago.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved