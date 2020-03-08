|
Barbara Adelsdorf (née Norden), 84 of Northbrook, passed peacefully on March 1st. She is recently preceded in passing by her beloved husband of 60 years, John, who she cared for selflessly. Barbara enjoyed extensive world travel, tennis, golf and most of all, friends and family. She will be remembered as a loving mother to Lynn (Sean) McAuliffe and Lorraine (Michael) Nudd and proud grandma of Megan and Erin McAuliffe and Ryan and Sam Nudd. In accordance to Barbara's wishes her remains were donated to scientific study. A memorial will be planned at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois at www.agaillinois.org or Orphans of the Storm at www.orphansofthestorm.org. Info Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory (847)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020