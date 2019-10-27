Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ahrens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ahrens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ahrens Obituary
Barbara Ahrens, nee Polcyn; cherished wife of Randal; best mother of James (Selena) and Jeremy; stepmother of Ruth Anne Cherba; dear daughter of Ida and the late Michael Polcyn; loving sister of Michael, Steven (Lisa), Cheryl (late James) Glazar, Thomas (Maureen), and Karen (Sean) Boyle; also, sister-in-law, cousin and aunt of many. Memorial Visitation Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4-9 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. In lieu of flowers donations to Juvenile Diabetes (jdrf.org) or American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) are appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now