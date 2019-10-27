|
Barbara Ahrens, nee Polcyn; cherished wife of Randal; best mother of James (Selena) and Jeremy; stepmother of Ruth Anne Cherba; dear daughter of Ida and the late Michael Polcyn; loving sister of Michael, Steven (Lisa), Cheryl (late James) Glazar, Thomas (Maureen), and Karen (Sean) Boyle; also, sister-in-law, cousin and aunt of many. Memorial Visitation Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4-9 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. In lieu of flowers donations to Juvenile Diabetes (jdrf.org) or American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) are appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019