Warrenville- Barbara Albanese residing in Lewiston, ME, passed away on November 3rd. Born on September 23, 1940 in Galesburg, IL, to Raymond and Leah (Friedhaber) Cratty. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Richard and Paul and her husband, Michael Albanese, She is survived by her two sons Michael "Misa" of Warrenville and Dr. Giustino "Justin", (Phat Le) Albanese of Lewiston, ME, her sister Stella Bryant, nephew Matthew (Gail) Bryant, nieces Kathleen and Paula Bryant and uncle Richard (Laura) Albanese and nephew Richard (Niki) Albanese
Barbara graduated from St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and Loyola University Chicago. She married Michael Albanese on July 15, 1967. Soon after they left for Rome Italy: first working for Loyola University of Rome and subsequently starting the John Cabot college, the Tusculan college and the American College of Rome as well as the Aegis foundation.
In her retirement, Barbara loved to travel not only in the USA but internationally as well. She will be dearly missed by all family and friends.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019