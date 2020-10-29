Barbara Alice Patun, née Booe, age 83, of Downers Grove, passed away on October 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Stephen (Pat), parents, and older brother Herbert Booe. She is survived by her children, Mark (Vicki) and Laura (Ken); brother, Richard (Sarah) Booe; her grandsons, Stephen, Jerry, Andrew, Kyle, and Zack; great-granddaughters, Margot, Payton, Bella, and Naomi; and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was loved by many. She cherished time with family and friends and being of service thru volunteer work. She was known for her heartfelt words of encouragement, positive thoughts and was a wonderful example of Christ's Love. Visitation Saturday, October 31st, 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers, 10:00 a.m. at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove, IL 60515 to St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St., Downers Grove, IL. Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice at www.seasonsfoundation.org/donate
or The SVDP Society/St Joseph Catholic Church, 4824 Highland Ave., Downers Grove, IL 60515. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
