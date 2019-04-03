Barbara Ann Cook (nee Humes) of Chicago died peacefully on March 31 at The Clare in Chicago. She was 97.Beloved wife of the late John A. Cook; devoted mother of Dr. John Q. Cook (Kathleen); cherished grandmother of Alex Cook and Christian Cook.Loving sister of the late Margaret Tucker McElroy and Thomas Humes (Helga); loving daughter of the late Thomas Humes, Sr. and the late Margaret Humes. Born on November 18, 1921 in Rochester, New York, she moved with her family to Oak Park, Illinois, in 1927. She graduated from St. Edmund grade school and Oak Park-River Forest High School, earning her bachelor's degree from Rosary College in River Forest. She attained an advanced degree in dietetic science and provide nutrition guidance at Wesley Memorial Hospital, Cook County Hospital, and Loyola University Medical Center. Along with her husband, Barbara was a founding member of the Old Town Triangle Association, a community organization, as well a force behind the Old Town Art Fair. She was a long-time member of many clubs and civic organizations, including the Union League Club of Chicago, the Women's Athletic Club of Chicago, the Service Club of Chicago, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago. A lover of music and the arts, she was a supporter of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and the Art Institute of Chicago. A devout Roman Catholic, she and her husband were active members of Holy Name Cathedral. In recent years Barbara lived at the Brookdale Lake Shore Drive, where she had a wonderful circle of friends. We will all miss her wonderful smile and abundant compassion. Visitation, Wednesday, April 3 from 4 to 7 pm at the John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, funeral mass Thursday, April 4 at 10:00am in the Holy Name Cathedral Chapel,30 E. Superior St., Private interment Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside. Funeral info: 773-764-1617. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary