Barbara Haugen, 81 of Sedona Arizona and Park Ridge Illinois passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday morning May 7th. She was born in Chicago Illinois on December 22nd 1938 to the late William & Louise Heider. She resided in Park Ridge Illinois with her husband Richard Haugen until relocating to Sedona Arizona in 2019. Barbara was an avid bridge player, loved hiking and sailing.



Barbara is survived by her husband Richard and her son Mark. She was preceded in death by her parents Louise and William Heider and her sisters Marlene and Lorie.



Memorial services will be arranged at a later date.





