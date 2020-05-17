Barbara Ann Elizabeth Haugen
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Haugen, 81 of Sedona Arizona and Park Ridge Illinois passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday morning May 7th. She was born in Chicago Illinois on December 22nd 1938 to the late William & Louise Heider. She resided in Park Ridge Illinois with her husband Richard Haugen until relocating to Sedona Arizona in 2019. Barbara was an avid bridge player, loved hiking and sailing.

Barbara is survived by her husband Richard and her son Mark. She was preceded in death by her parents Louise and William Heider and her sisters Marlene and Lorie.

Memorial services will be arranged at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved