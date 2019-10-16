Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave.
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave
Chicago, IL
Barbara Ann Harrigan (nee Kluth), Age 82, Born into Eternal Life on October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard J. Harrigan for 57 years. Loving mother of Elizabeth Isbister, M.D. (Brad, M.D.), Julie (Charles) Wagner, and Amy Harrigan (Fiancé Jeff Nolan). Proud "Grammy" of Susan, Lauren, and Ellen Isbister, and Megan and Sarah Mayer. Devoted sister-in law of the late Sr. Myles Harrigan, RSM, Thomas W. Jr. "Bud" (Eileen), John D. "Jack" (Rita), and Jane (Robert) Ehrenstrom and (Paul) Williams. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dear cousin of Sr. Pat Bergen, CSJ. Barb earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN, and two Master of Fine Arts Degrees through Rosary College at Villa Schifanoia in Florence, Italy. Longtime Art Teacher at St. Barnabas and Christ the King Grammar Schools, and St. Xavier University. Visitation Thursday 4-8pm at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 10:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Christ the King School Foundation or Christ the King St. Vincent DePaul Society are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
