Barbara Ann Kuhn

Barbara Ann Kuhn Obituary
Barbara Ann Kuhn (Burns), 70, of Deerfield IL, passed away 12/19/19. She was raised in Chicago, IL. She went to Our Lady of Lourdes Grade School, The Immaculata High School. Preceded in death by her Mother, Deana (Kimbrell) Burns Smith. She was married to her loving husband, Thomas James Kuhn for 49 years. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
