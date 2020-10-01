1/1
Barbara Ann Langelund
Barbara Langelund (nee Herrmann), 82, of Lake Geneva, formerly of Chicago, at rest September 29, 2020. Barbara was the loving wife of the late John "Jack", whom she married June 2, 1962 in Chicago; devoted mother of John (Kathleen), Donna (Tony) Quinones, James (Amy) and Robert (Tammie) Langelund; cherished grandmother of Allison, Elizabeth, Jack Ryan Quinones, Noah, Evan, and Ryan Langelund; beloved sister of Robert (Barbara) Herrmann, Marilyn (the late Thomas) Feldkamp and Kathleen (Phil) Cline; dear sister-in-law of Ken Sedin, Marie Brannan, and the late Robert Langelund, Nancy Sedin and Patricia (George) Funk; and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barb always opened her home and her heart to family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave, Fontana, WI 53125. Interment will be held at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery, Lake Geneva. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Open Arms Clinic, 205 Commerce Ct, Elkhorn, WI 53121; or to St. Croix Hospice of Delavan, WI, 409 Hallberg St, Delavan, WI 53115. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. To express online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
