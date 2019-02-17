Home

Barbara Ann Lyles

Barbara Ann Lyles (nee Goins), 80, passed away gently February 10, 2019. Loving mother of Carlton (Amy Loeb) Lyles, and Marlon (Jeff Cote) Lyles; proud grandmother of Sidney Nicole (Channon) Hankins and Anthony Joseph Lyles; dear friend and former spouse of Rudolph Lyles. Preceded in death by brothers Arthur Stanley Goins and Ronald Goins and parents Charles Leroy Goins and Olive Queenie Goins (nee Dickens). Celebration of life, late spring. Contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
