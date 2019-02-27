|
Barbara Ann Mantynband (nee Bunda), 68, social worker, of Norwood Park, passed away peacefully at home February 24, 2019. A graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School, Barb earned her B.S. in Child Development and her M.S. in Early Childhood Education, from Northern Illinois University. She dedicated her life to the service of others, and worked at DCFS for 25 years as a technical assistant to childcare centers. Beloved wife of 25 years to Martyn Louis Mantynband. Preceded in death by parents Joseph Anton Bunda and Leda Flora Bunda (nee Bassini) and brother George Joseph (Sherrey) Bunda. Beloved "Auntie Barb" to the Holtkamp, Eichinger, Saunders, Campagna, Martorano, and Pellegrini Families. Celebration of Barb's life March 2, 2019 at 11:30AM, St. Tarcissus; 6040 W. Ardmore Ave, Chicago, IL 60646. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the following charities: , , or PAWS - Chicago. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019