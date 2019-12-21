Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home - Chicago
1427 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
312-666-2673
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:30 PM - 5:30 PM
the Provincialate
310 N. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:30 PM
the Provincialate
310 N. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Emily Church
1400 E. Central Rd.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ann Nowosielski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Barbara Ann Nowosielski CSFN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Barbara Ann Nowosielski CSFN Obituary
Sr. Barbara Ann, (formerly, Sr. Romana) was called home to God on December 18, 2019 at the age of 81.

Member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the past 63 years.

Beloved daughter of the late Joseph Nowosielski and the late Sophie nee Lesiak. Dearest sister of Elizabeth Povelones, Dear aunt of Arthur Povelones Jr, Michael Povelones and his family. Dear friend of Joyce Ratzki and family.

Sister Barbara Ann ministered in the Chicagoland area and Texas for many years as a Teacher, Principal and Superior. She served in Provincial Administration in Texas and DesPlaines, Il. She spent the last 34 years at St. Emily School and Parish in Mt. Prospect, IL. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. with Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. at the Provincialate 310 N. River Rd. Des Plaines IL 60016

Funeral Mass Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Emily Church 1400 E. Central Rd. Mt. Prospect IL 60056 at 10:00 a.m.

Interment All Saints. Memorials to Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home (312)-666-2673; www.cruz-sojkafh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -