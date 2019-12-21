|
Sr. Barbara Ann, (formerly, Sr. Romana) was called home to God on December 18, 2019 at the age of 81.
Member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the past 63 years.
Beloved daughter of the late Joseph Nowosielski and the late Sophie nee Lesiak. Dearest sister of Elizabeth Povelones, Dear aunt of Arthur Povelones Jr, Michael Povelones and his family. Dear friend of Joyce Ratzki and family.
Sister Barbara Ann ministered in the Chicagoland area and Texas for many years as a Teacher, Principal and Superior. She served in Provincial Administration in Texas and DesPlaines, Il. She spent the last 34 years at St. Emily School and Parish in Mt. Prospect, IL. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. with Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. at the Provincialate 310 N. River Rd. Des Plaines IL 60016
Funeral Mass Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Emily Church 1400 E. Central Rd. Mt. Prospect IL 60056 at 10:00 a.m.
Interment All Saints. Memorials to Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home (312)-666-2673; www.cruz-sojkafh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 21, 2019