Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Barbara Ann Waller Obituary
Barbara Ann Waller, nee Walsh, passed away October 8, 2019. Loving mother of Brian Greenberg, Frank (Marina) and Jason (Bernadette), and beloved grandmother of Josselyn and Joshua. Barb was dearest friend to the late Paul Waller, honorary mom to many and cherished friend to many more who admired her spark, sense of humor and generosity. Visitation on Sunday, October 13, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL from 2 pm until time of service at 5 pm. Private interment Acacia Park Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 11, 2019
