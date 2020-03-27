|
|
Barbara Anne Harrison Bess, 66, beloved wife and mother, died March 24, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 16, 1953 to Clarence Everett Harrison Sr. and Margaret Sanders Harrison of Portsmouth, VA. She is a 1975 alumna of the College of William and Mary, and a 1977 alumna of the Harvard Divinity School. Barbara was active in Chicago parish church choirs throughout the 1980s and 90s, at St. Veronica's, St. Benedict's, and St. Martha's, and taught at Mother Theodore Guerin High School in River Grove, IL for 12 years. Barbara is survived by her husband of 43 years, Philip; her daughter Jennifer of Columbia, SC; her sons Peter (and wife Jessica) of St. Charles, IL and Alexander of Chicago, IL; her grandchildren Matthew, Sarah, and Nicholas Bess; her sister Florence Michener of Portsmouth, VA and her brother Clarence Harrison, Jr. of Suffolk, VA; and many loving cousins, nieces, and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her daughter Hilary Anne Bess. A private funeral will be at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, with a public memorial service at a future date. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Notre Dame, IN. To view Barbara's full obituary, please visit the Kaniewski Funeral Home website. www.kaniewski.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020