Barbara Anne Lloyd Nickels, 87, died April 21, 2020. Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin September 30, 1932, she taught elementary school in Evanston IL from 1963 until retirement in Green Lake, WI and Tucson AZ. An activist for social justice and avid traveler, she visited more than 50 countries on all 7 continents. Preceded in death by husband Raymond Nickels and daughter Leslie Nickels. Survived by son Douglas Nickels, four grandchildren, Emily Berkeley (Brian Mahoney), Elizabeth Berkeley (Stan Swat), Jeffrey Nickels, Meredith Nickels, son-in-law Lon Berkeley, daughter-in-law Judy Peterson Nickels. Due to pandemic, funeral arrangements are private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2020