Barbara Hagelauer (nee Delaporte) born Feb 23, 1924 in Chicago passed away on Nov 26, 2019 at the age of 95. Attended Amundsen HS, Chicago. Served in Navy during WWII 1944-1946. Administrative Assistant in insurance/health fields. Predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Joseph and her brother, Edward Delaporte III. Since 2017, resident of Illinois Veterans Home/Manteno. Survived by her son, Richard (Judy) Hagelauer and her daughter, Barbara (Rich) Cieslak as well as 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces/nephews. Private family service to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Activity Dept @ Illinois Veterans Home of Manteno, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno, IL 60950
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019