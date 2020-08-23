Barbara B. Beaudway, longtime resident of LaGrange Park, passed away on August 20, 2020 at the age of 100. Her final days were spent in the care of her son and daughter-in-law and other family members. She is survived by her four children, daughters Nancy Burmeister, Susan Schaal, and Janet Flanagan, and son William Beaudway. She was grandmother to fourteen and great-grandmother to fifteen. Her late husband Robert Beaudway died in 1994. She moved with her family to a home in LaGrange Park in 1954 where she and her husband lived until 1985 when they moved to Plymouth Place Retirement Home. Together they were active members of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in LaGrange. Her remains will be interred alongside those of her husband at the columbarium in Emmanuel Church. She grew up on the south side of Chicago living near Hyde Park both before and after her marriage. She was a champion tennis player at the club and college level, attending Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. She was known for her volunteer spirit, especially involving her church, Plymouth Place, and P.E.O. Her children remember her for her cheerful disposition and boundless energy. She will be missed by all those who knew her. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com