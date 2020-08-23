1/
Barbara B. Beaudway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara B. Beaudway, longtime resident of LaGrange Park, passed away on August 20, 2020 at the age of 100. Her final days were spent in the care of her son and daughter-in-law and other family members. She is survived by her four children, daughters Nancy Burmeister, Susan Schaal, and Janet Flanagan, and son William Beaudway. She was grandmother to fourteen and great-grandmother to fifteen. Her late husband Robert Beaudway died in 1994. She moved with her family to a home in LaGrange Park in 1954 where she and her husband lived until 1985 when they moved to Plymouth Place Retirement Home. Together they were active members of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in LaGrange. Her remains will be interred alongside those of her husband at the columbarium in Emmanuel Church. She grew up on the south side of Chicago living near Hyde Park both before and after her marriage. She was a champion tennis player at the club and college level, attending Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. She was known for her volunteer spirit, especially involving her church, Plymouth Place, and P.E.O. Her children remember her for her cheerful disposition and boundless energy. She will be missed by all those who knew her. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved