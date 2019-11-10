|
|
Barbara B. Dean, age 86, beloved wife of Donald for over 67 years; loving mother of Patrick (Ruth), Peggy (Lee) Luckey, Kevin (Holly), and Katie (John) Kozielek; proud grandmother of Jordan, Colleen, Caelan, Michael, Colin, Kevin, Julia, Katherine, and Michaela all of whom were an immense source of joy for Barbara; cherished daughter of the late James and the late Mary Elizabeth Bradley; dear sister of the late Robert. Ever the city girl, Barbara sought to instill her love of Chicago in her children, grandchildren and visitors. An annual summer outing with her young children was a day at Wrigley Field, followed by a foot-long hot dog at Lum's in Old Town, then a quick cool-off in Lake Michigan before the ride back to the suburbs. Overnight outings with the grandkids at her Old Town condo with rides on the city buses. Bike riding along the lakefront, attending plays and music and maintaining a long-standing subscription to Steppenwolf Theatre with her friends were a few of her many city-loving activities. She was very active throughout her life. She was an avid tennis player for many years, took belly-dancing lessons and became a teacher, then moved her love of dance to Flamenco dancing. The one constant in Barbara's life was her deep and active faith. Barbara built her life on her Catholic faith, through a life-long exhibit of time, talent, and treasure. Barbara was the epitome of a "church lady" and sincerely treasured her parish friends with whom she prayed and served the church community. Visitation Monday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:15 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019