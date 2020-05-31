Barbara Belpedio, 86, Palm Springs, California, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 25, 2020. Barbara was born May 4, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to John Henry and Myrtle Smale. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Belpedio, Sr. in 1983. She is survived by her sons, Ronald Belpedio Jr., Palm Springs, CA and Douglas Belpedio, Oak Park, Illinois. She moved out of the Chicagoland area to teach Special Education in California in 1987 for 20 years. She taught the value of education and the value of teaching others the value of education. She will be remembered for teaching to LOVE unconditionally, to LAUGH uncontrollably, and to LIVE with the JOY of a child. Services were held via Zoom from Palm Springs, March 27, 2020.





