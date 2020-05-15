Barbara Bessinger
Barbara A. Bessinger, nee Schatzman, 75 passed on May 13th. Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Paul (Wendy) Bessinger; treasured grandmother (Nana) of Ross and Carly; devoted daughter of the late Marvin and Ruth Schatzman; and daughter-in-law of the late Ralph and Sybil Bessinger; Caring sister-in-law of the late Barbara Bessinger; Dear niece of Vivian (late Richard) Handel; Dedicated caretaker of Snowball. Barbara was an amazing, caring person that was loved and will be dearly missed by all. Her generosity had no limits as she thrived on making other people happy. Services are private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association - abta.org. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.
