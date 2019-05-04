Ms. Barbara Bond Renard (née Bond), of Ithaca, NY, passed away on Friday, 26 April 2019, at the age of 86.Barbara was born to parents Hodd Richard Bond and Virginia Marie Bond on 29 January 1933 in Chicago, IL. She was an only child who attended Immaculata High School. She was married for a short period of time after high school and, in 1954, took a position as a bank teller at Harris Trust Bank and eight years later as a bank accounts officer at Illinois State Bank. Ten years later, she married organist and music teacher Paul Steven Renard and took a new position as bank auditor at Lakeside Bank. Divorced in 1981, she left the banking profession and took a post as executive assistant to Dr Boyd Banwell and later Dr John Brandt at the Illinois College of Optometry until her retirement in 2003, when she relocated to Ithaca, NY.Barbara is survived by her daughter, Anistatia Renard Miller and son-in-law Jared Brown. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, Paul Renard and her parents, Hodd and Virginia.She will be cremated at Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden, NY, and her ashes will be scattered in the garden of her daughter's home. The family is grateful for kind thoughts and prayers but declines flowers. www.perkinsfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary