Barbara Bruning Silge, a 30-year resident of New Canaan, CT and formally a resident of Wilmette & Winnetka, IL, passed away peacefully in her home on April 20, 2019 at the age of 89. Survived by her children Anne (Kevin) Merz, Walter Silge, Carol (Rory) Boucha, and Christian (Janet) Silge; grandchildren Elizabeth, Alexandra, Mark, Nicholas, Andrew, Alyssa and Emily; great-grandchildren Carson and Sophia. Preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Vine Bruning, and her brothers Charles Bruning II, and Herbert ("Buzz") Bruning Jr. Barbara graduated from Wellesley College in 1951. She enjoyed walking her basset hounds, reading, and spending time outdoors. The funeral will take place July 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. James the Less Episcopal Church in Northfield, IL. A reception will immediately follow at Clarkson Park in Northfield, IL. Memorials may be directed to Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Faribault, MN, attention [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019