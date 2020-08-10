1/1
Barbara Bruno Worsek
Barbara Bruno Worsek. Adored wife of Leonard. They met when Barbara was fifteen, finally got married at 19, and spent the next 68 years together as a formidable, inseparable team. She led a full and giving life devoted to family, friends and community. Barbara was a much-loved mother to her favorite child Richard (Lisa); favorite child Julie (Jeff Olian); favorite child Nancy; and favorite child John (Bruce Clark). She was a loving Nana to Lauren, Paul, Jared, Ashley, Jamie, Jay, Mallory, Pete, Michael, Jeremy, Noa; six amazing great-grandchildren; as well as a houseful of nieces, nephews, cousins and incorporated children and grandchildren. Sunday dinners were never smaller than a dozen around the table and never served on paper plates. Barbara was a trail-blazing working mom who built a successful interior design practice. She was also President and Trustee of the Multiple Sclerosis Society and a committed supporter of JUF and the Council for Jewish Elderly. Barbara's humor, style and intelligence will be greatly missed. Her love, loyalty and determination will never be forgotten. She will be met in heaven by her brother, Hal Bruno, where they no doubt will spend an eternity pranking each other and debating politics. In lieu of flowers, please support the Multiple Sclerosis Society or CJE Senior Life. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 10, 2020.
