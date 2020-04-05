|
|
Barbara Collins Brosnan, Age 78, In God's Care on March 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. James G. Brosnan. Loving mother of Dr. Pamela (Dr. Brett) Blacher, the late Nicholas, Bartholomew, and Phillip Brosnan. Dear grandmother of Brady and Shannon Blacher. Beloved daughter of the late Louise and Howard Collins. Devoted sister of H. Richard (Virginia) Collins. Alumna of Christ the King Grammar School (1955), Past President of Christ the King Women's Altar Guild (1985-1986), and former teacher at CK School. Through our tears we celebrate that Barb is together forever with Dr. Jim, Nick, Bart, and Phillip. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church at a later date. Private Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to CK 2050 Campaign c/o Christ the King Parish, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 are most appreciated. Your prayers, love, and support are asked for the Brosnan-Blacher families and all those affected by the Covid-19 Pandemic. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020