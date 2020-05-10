Barbara C. Meyers
Barbara C. Meyers (nee Cardinell) age 89; Beloved wife of the late Myron J. "Mike" Meyers Jr.; Loving mother of Bruce (Susan), Catherine Gail and Randy (Pamela); Proud grandmother of Gail McCann, Michael (Jolene) Meyers, Shannon (Tim) Green, Erin McCann, Amanda Frazier, Kevin (Payton) Meyers, Kaitlyn (Alex) Weitzel, Lauren Meyers and Sarah Meyers; Great-grandmother of Mason, Nolan and Collin Meyers; Addison, Ella and Sam Green; Jacob, Tyler and Elsa Hafar; Oliver, Ben and Penelope Frazier; Dear friend of Cathie (Roy) Shields and Kevin (the late Margie) Reynolds and their children, Laura, Tom, Elizabeth, Mike, Tim and Matt; Saint Sabina Grammar School Class of 1945, Mercy High School Class of 1949 and Graduate of Moraine Valley Community College Nursing School 1985; Funeral service and Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery were held privately. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Consider donations to Tender Loving Care Animal Shelter, 13016 W. 151st. St., Homer Glen, IL 60491 or The Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). A donation to either is appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors. For service information www.walterquinlanfuneraldirectors.com or 708-425-3700



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
