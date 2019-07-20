Home

Barbara Carol Valaika


1941 - 2019
Barbara "Barb" Carol Valaika (Gilliland) was born November 2, 1941 and went to her final home on July 16, 2019. Barb, in her 77 years, was a faithful spouse, mother, grandmother and homemaker extraordinaire. Barb and her husband Tom enjoyed 54 years of marriage. They were blessed with five children; Kevin (Heidi), Bill (Summer), Tom (Jenna), Bob (Jen) and Nancy (Brennan Latham). Barb lavished love and praise on 9 cherished grandchildren; Sarah, Rachel, Emma, Bobby, Clare, Kenzie, Abby, Cameron and Calvin. They were the center of her universe. Barb has now rejoined her father, Bill Gilliland; her mother, Helen Gilliland; and her brother, Bill Gilliland (Pearla). Her brother Ed (Kathleen) will deeply miss her loving, caring and thoughtful ways, as will a legion of both new and old friends. A Memorial Service will be held in Chicago at a later date and time to be announced where Family and Friends will celebrate a life very well lived.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 20 to July 21, 2019
