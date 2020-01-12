|
|
Barbara Casey nee Caulfield. Beloved wife of the late John Casey. Cherished mother of Patrick Casey. Loving sister of Sister Peg Caulfield, B.V.M. & the late Jeri Caulfield. Dear sister in law of Pat DiBenedetto, Marge Sprys & Ray Gums. Proud aunt of many nieces & nephews. Memorial Mass 11:00 am Saturday January 18 at St. Patricia Church, 9050 S. 86th Ave. in Hickory Hills. Inurnment private. Family will greet friends & neighbors Saturday from 9:30 am until 11:00 am at St. Patricia Church. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020