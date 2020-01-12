Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patricia Church
9050 S. 86th Ave.
Hickory Hills, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patricia Church
9050 S. 86th Ave.
Hickory Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Casey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Casey Obituary
Barbara Casey nee Caulfield. Beloved wife of the late John Casey. Cherished mother of Patrick Casey. Loving sister of Sister Peg Caulfield, B.V.M. & the late Jeri Caulfield. Dear sister in law of Pat DiBenedetto, Marge Sprys & Ray Gums. Proud aunt of many nieces & nephews. Memorial Mass 11:00 am Saturday January 18 at St. Patricia Church, 9050 S. 86th Ave. in Hickory Hills. Inurnment private. Family will greet friends & neighbors Saturday from 9:30 am until 11:00 am at St. Patricia Church. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -