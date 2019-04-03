Barbara Cella Dinon, a resident of Villa St. Benedict in Lisle, IL and a former longtime resident of Naperville, IL, was born on November 6, 1926 in Oak Park, IL. She passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019, at Villa St. Benedict. Barb is survived by her eight loving children: Catherine (Jerome), John (Diane), Paul (Jeannie), Mary, David (Kimberly), Michael (Diana), Peter (Karolyn), and Thomas (Catherine). She loved and delighted in her 24 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by first husband Paul (1968), and second husband Alfred (2017). For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Barb's life, memorial donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes Community Services (www.loaves-fishes.org), or Villa St. Benedict (www.villastben.org). A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 4:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. A private family inurnment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary