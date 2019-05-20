Home

Barbara Claire Schnackenberg, 83, a great friend and mother, passed away comfortably on May 17, 2019, near her Chicago home. She is survived and missed by her son, Marke Schnackenberg, grandson Henry, sister Sarah, and daughter-in-law Hyunae. Mom was a caring person who cared for her eldest son, Douglas, until he passed away too soon from illness. She loved gardening, cherished her friends, and enjoyed reading, a love that she instilled in both her sons. She will be sorely missed by many. All arrangements will be private.
