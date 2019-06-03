Barbara Clancy, a retired and beloved school teacher in Elmhurst for 19 years, passed away peacefully at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 24th at the age of 67. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Tom Clancy, her three daughters Jen (Todd) Scheuerman, Katie (Antonio) McLaughlin, Meghan Clancy, two grandchildren Peyton and Addison McLaughlin, her mother Ruth Marquardt, sister Sue (Kurt) Jensen, and multiple nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Cliff Marquardt and her brother Dr. Tom Marquardt. Barbara was born on November 4th, 1951, in Oak Park, IL to Ruth and Cliff Marquardt. She graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in education. She married Tom Clancy in 1973, settled down in Elmhurst and welcomed three daughters into the world. Barbara impacted the lives of many children and families in Elmhurst over her 19 years as a teacher in Elmhurst School District 205. Once she retired, she continued to make an impact for children when she spent time as a wish granter for . She was an active and dedicated member of Christ Church of Oak Brook. There will be a private burial for family only and then a Celebration of Life service for all family and friends on Thursday, June 6th at Christ Church of Oak Brook - 501 Oak Brook Rd, Oak Brook, IL. There will be a reception from 1pm-3pm and the celebration will begin at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either - 640 N. LaSalle Drive, Suite 280, Chicago, IL 60654 or at . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary