Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Barbara Cochran Obituary
Barbara Cochran nee Adamovich, age 73, of Evanston. Beloved wife to Richard "Dick" Cochran. Loving mother to Katie (Bill) Duncan and Erin (Matt) Glick. Adoring Nana to Maycee, Bridgette, Maggie and Evie. Dear sister to John Adamovich, Marie Lichter and Pete Adamovich.

Visitation Saturday, October 19, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., stay till 8:00 p.m. to celebrate her life, at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077.

In lieu of flowers, make a memorial contribution to Kellogg Cancer Center, 2650 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, Illinois 60201 or The Women's Club of Evanston, 1702 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, Illinois 60201.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
