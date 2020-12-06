1/1
Barbara Coyle
1932 - 2020
MADISON, WI – Barbara Coyle, 88, passed away in her sleep on December 1, 2020 at Attic Angels Place, Madison. A fitting passing for one of God's good people. She was born in Chicago to Irish immigrant parents, Anne McConnen and Martin Coyle.

Barbara served for many years as a public health nurse in Chicago and Cook County. She received her RN from St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, a B.S. from DePaul University, and an M.S. in Nursing from St. Xavier University in Chicago.

She was active for many years in the Illinois Nurses Association and served as National President of the Young Christian Workers.

Barbara was a gentle soul, ready to lend a helping hand to one in need. Her friends and family enjoyed many good times both at her home and at her cabin in the Indiana dunes. She enjoyed everything Irish – especially the music and dancing. She also enjoyed visits to the Gaelic Park for the Feis', and represented the family at the many wakes and weddings, happily driving everyone in need of a ride. In her earlier years, she enjoyed the many house parties and gatherings at McGinty's and other South Side venues. Most nights out with her sisters and friends ended up with a refreshing dive off the rocks near the 76th Street Beach, weather permitting.

She loved the theater, both the Schubert and local productions. She introduced her nieces to "Annie," "42nd Street," and many others, often with dinner at the Italian Village. She also loved to travel; from Rome with the YCW, to Ireland to visit family, as well as north to Denali and south to Central America.

Barbara is survived by her sister, Sheila Coyle-Earl; Chicago cousins, Ann Moody, Kathleen Murphy, Henry Joe Coyle, and Sean Coyle; and numerous cousins in Ireland and England. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Herbst, and Mary Whalen; and cousin, Catherine Conlon Schafer.

As the maiden aunt, Barbara was well-loved by her nieces and nephews, Marty, Molly, Bo, and Susan Herbst; Joe and Nora Whalen; and Julia, Anne, Maggie, and Kitty Earl; as well as their children, the Epsteins, Espinozas, Langenfelds, Shores, Earl-Moseleys, Earl-Torniainens, and the Herbsts.

There will be a celebration of Barbara's life this summer when the pandemic abates. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road

Madison, WI

608-238-3434


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
