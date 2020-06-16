Barbara Cserpnyak

nee Mancari; beloved wife of the late Harry; loving mother of Nicki (John Cannatello, Greg, Guy, Barbara and the late Alfred (Mary Kay) Capra; cherished grandmother of 12; adored great-grandmother of 10; devoted daughter of the late Natale and the late Maria Mancari; dear sister of Tom (Mary Ann) Mancari, late Fred (late Joan) Mancari; late Jim (late Josephine) Mancari, late Theresa (late Ron) Ranola and the late Natale Mancari; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. All Services were held privately. Internment Resurrection Cemetary. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangement entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.