Barbara J. Czahor, nee House, 69, beloved wife of Walter Czahor; devoted mother of William (Melissa) and Brian (Kristin); cherished daughter of Mildred, nee Jones and the late William; loving sister of Sharon (Warren) Salazar and Susan Clancy; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday 11:00 AM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Info. 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019