Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
11333 South Central Ave
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1200
For more information about
Barbara Czahor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Czahor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Czahor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Czahor Obituary
Barbara J. Czahor, nee House, 69, beloved wife of Walter Czahor; devoted mother of William (Melissa) and Brian (Kristin); cherished daughter of Mildred, nee Jones and the late William; loving sister of Sharon (Warren) Salazar and Susan Clancy; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday 11:00 AM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Info. 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Garden South Funeral Home
Download Now