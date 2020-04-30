Home

Barbara Davies


1931 - 2020
Barbara Davies Obituary
Barbara Davies, age 88; of Westmont, IL, passed away April 26th, with her loving family at her side, born December 5, 1931 in Hinsdale, IL to her loving parents Arnold and Amy Jung. Beloved wife of the late Ramon "Pinky" Wild, the late John Davies and her loving companion the late George "Babe" Brownlee; loving mother of Stephen (Linda) Wild, Judy (Dale) Kubis, and the late Robin Rae Wild; cherished grandmother of Jen (Dave) Garcia, Ricky Wild, Robin Rae Hejnar, Chrystal Kubis, and Nick Kubis; dearest great-grandmother of Reagan Lovelady; dear sister of Judith Jones and the late Kenneth Jung; niece's Kerrie Jung and Amy Jones; nephew's KJ Jung and John Jones. Barbara was artistic, excellent seamstress & quilter, good cook, enjoyed outdoors & gardening. Her latest passion over the last 20 years was researching the family's genealogy. She also volunteered her time with the Clarendon Hills Historical Society. With the current guidelines restricting large gatherings a private family interment will be held at Clarendon Hills Cemetery in Darien, IL. Please support Barbara's family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Clarendon Hills Historical Society are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020
