Barbara Davis Herbert (nee Kroll) age 92, died peacefully on 1/16/20.Beloved wife of the late Owen Davis and the late Joseph Herbert. Devoted mother of Babette (David) Meiners and Owen F. Davis. Loving grandmother of David and William Meiners and Kelsey (Jeff) Mueckl. She was pre-deceased by her sisters Jackie (Sam) Serio and Dolores (the late Andrew) Maracich and survived by her sister Rosemary Mustari. Following the death of her husband, Owen, Barbara operated Cronin Cleaners until her retirement. Barbara will be remembered as a caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and comforter to many at Palos Hospital, where she was acknowledged with numerous awards for her volunteerism. Services were private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020